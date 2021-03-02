Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Weisensel
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Weisensel, Joseph Allen "Al"

RIO - Joseph Allen "Al" Weisensel, 69, of rural Rio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born March 10, 1951, in Columbus, the oldest of 11 children to Joseph A. Jr. and Alice (Gould) Weisensel.

He grew up on a farm outside of Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1970 and was united in marriage to the love of his life, Peggy Hendrickson, on Feb. 13, 1971. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. He worked at the Oscar Mayer/Kraft plant in Madison for 30 years until retirement. Joe had a passion for farming and also enjoyed spending time with his family, sturgeon spearing, hunting and fishing and was well known for his delectable turtle soup.

Surviving Al are his wife, Peggy; sons, Japeth (Amanda), Julius (Megan), Jordan (Breanna Moeller), and Judson (Jolene); daughter-in-law, Kerry and family; grandchildren, Joseph A.L. (Grace), Johnathan, Alicia, Javen, Andrew, Audra, Jordy, Elsie, Avery, Jayce, Savannah, Kaylee, and Mason; mother, Alice (Claude) Richards; stepmother, Trixie Weisensel and family; siblings, Pat (Gloyd) McKay, Tina (Bruce Weber), Kevin (Nan) Weisensel, Clay (Teresa) Weisensel, Lisa (Tim) Jansen, Candy (Bob) Heyroth, Gidget (Darin) Bavery, Melanie (Gary) Dynes, Lori (Brian) Corser and Colleen Schroeder; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Andrew; and father, Joseph A. Jr.

A memorial visitation with social distancing and mask requirements will be held Friday, March 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Full military honors provided by the Rio American Legion will be held at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
GRASSE FUNERAL HOME
401 Angel Way, Rio, WI
Mar
5
Service
6:00p.m.
GRASSE FUNERAL HOME
401 Angel Way, Rio, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Joe for about 17 years, of the 28 years I worked at Oscar Mayer. It was enjoyable to socialize with him and all my friends, after long hours at work! Very sad to hear of his passing!
Erik Berntsen
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results