RIO - Joseph Allen "Al" Weisensel, 69, of rural Rio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born March 10, 1951, in Columbus, the oldest of 11 children to Joseph A. Jr. and Alice (Gould) Weisensel.

He grew up on a farm outside of Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1970 and was united in marriage to the love of his life, Peggy Hendrickson, on Feb. 13, 1971. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. He worked at the Oscar Mayer/Kraft plant in Madison for 30 years until retirement. Joe had a passion for farming and also enjoyed spending time with his family, sturgeon spearing, hunting and fishing and was well known for his delectable turtle soup.

Surviving Al are his wife, Peggy; sons, Japeth (Amanda), Julius (Megan), Jordan (Breanna Moeller), and Judson (Jolene); daughter-in-law, Kerry and family; grandchildren, Joseph A.L. (Grace), Johnathan, Alicia, Javen, Andrew, Audra, Jordy, Elsie, Avery, Jayce, Savannah, Kaylee, and Mason; mother, Alice (Claude) Richards; stepmother, Trixie Weisensel and family; siblings, Pat (Gloyd) McKay, Tina (Bruce Weber), Kevin (Nan) Weisensel, Clay (Teresa) Weisensel, Lisa (Tim) Jansen, Candy (Bob) Heyroth, Gidget (Darin) Bavery, Melanie (Gary) Dynes, Lori (Brian) Corser and Colleen Schroeder; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Andrew; and father, Joseph A. Jr.

A memorial visitation with social distancing and mask requirements will be held Friday, March 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Full military honors provided by the Rio American Legion will be held at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.