Zidek, Joseph F. Jr.

PORTAGE – Joseph F. Zidek Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Saddle Ridge on Monday, June 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born on Aug. 1, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Marcella (Hayes) Zidek Sr. He had worked as a tool and die maker in the Chicago suburbs, until his retirement in 2001. Joe was an avid Cubs fan and Wisconsin Badgers fan. His passion was golf and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jan of Portage; and their children, Joseph R. (Peggy) Zidek and Julie A. (Gary) Fritz. Joe was a proud grandpa of Michael (Maddie), Dylan, Dana, and Alyssa; and proud great-grandpa of Emmett. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores Matthiesen; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Mary, John and Johnette; and a great-grandson, Joseph R.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 19 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Burial will be private at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Ill. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).