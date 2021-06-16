Menu
Joseph Zidek
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Zidek, Joseph F. Jr.

PORTAGE – Joseph F. Zidek Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Saddle Ridge on Monday, June 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born on Aug. 1, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Marcella (Hayes) Zidek Sr. He had worked as a tool and die maker in the Chicago suburbs, until his retirement in 2001. Joe was an avid Cubs fan and Wisconsin Badgers fan. His passion was golf and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jan of Portage; and their children, Joseph R. (Peggy) Zidek and Julie A. (Gary) Fritz. Joe was a proud grandpa of Michael (Maddie), Dylan, Dana, and Alyssa; and proud great-grandpa of Emmett. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores Matthiesen; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Mary, John and Johnette; and a great-grandson, Joseph R.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 19 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Burial will be private at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Ill. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to your family Stay well and take care of your mother
Mark Juliano family
Friend
June 18, 2021
Mark Juliano family
June 18, 2021
A good friend and kind man!
Jerry springer
Friend
June 16, 2021
Rest in peace my Rosemont friend.
Al Block (buddy)
June 16, 2021
