Gentz, Joyce R.

Joyce R. Gentz, 89, of Beaver Dam went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Hillside Manor.

A visitation for Joyce will be held on Friday, Sept.18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will be begin 11 a.m. with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Zum Kripplein Christi, township of Herman, Wis.

Joyce Rita was born the daughter of John and Stella (Kachelske) Wrzesinske on Feb. 28, 1931 in Beaver Dam, Wis. On May 17, 1950, she was united in marriage with Roy G. Gentz at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. Roy was blessed to find his "million dollar gal" at the five and dime store. Together, Joyce and Roy enjoyed running Gentz's Apple Picnic Nut Farm throughout the years.

Joyce was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where she also devoted her time as a member of the Ladies Aid, Friendship League and the OWLS. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, traveling and especially playing cards. She belonged to several card clubs and enjoyed being a member of the Pomeranian Club. Mostly, Joyce was a loving mother, grandma and great grandma.

Joyce is survived by her children: Mark (Marilyn) Gentz of Anaheim, CA, Debra (Fred) MacDonald of Sun Prairie, Anton "Tony" (Karla) Gentz of Fond du Lac and Brenda (Gary) Gubbels of Beaver Dam; 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years Roy, daughter Dawn Stanke, infant daughter Angela, brother John Wrzesinski, and sisters Jean Mieske and Sylvia Immerfall, two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam or to Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Hillside Manor for their loving care of Joyce for the past five years. Your kindness will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.