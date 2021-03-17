Miller, Joyce Louise (Albrecht)

RICHLAND CENTER - Joyce Louise (Albrecht) Miller, 78, of Richland Center, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Fountain, Minn., to Clarence and Olive Blondelle (Griffith) Albrecht. She and her eight brothers grew up in Minnesota and later moved to Wisconsin where Joyce met her husband, John Miller, of 56 years. They were married on Aug. 18, 1962, and together they raised five children. The family lived in Elroy, Wonewoc, and later moved to Richland Center. Joyce enjoyed being a homemaker. Later in life she provided childcare services for her grandchildren and others. She loved having her flower, rock, and vegetable gardens. Joyce would can hundreds of jars of vegetables in the fall. She was a baptized and faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 60 years. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Schmitt Woodland Hills for taking such good care of mother during her two years that she lived there.

Joyce is survived by her two brothers, David Albrecht of Georgia and Gary Albrecht of Lake Delton, Wis.; five children, Tammy Hoffman of Sauk City, Teresa Miller of Richland Center, Todd Miller of Richland Center, Tina Miller (Jerry Machovec) of Gillingham, and Trena Engebretson of La Crosse; nine grandchildren, Dustin and Justin Hoffman, Lindsay Tracy, Tyler Miller, Alex Miller, Levi and Ryle Machovec, Samantha Flores, and Caleb Engebretson; four great-grandchildren, Michael Hoffman, Ellie and Bennett Hoffman, and Ava Flores; special friend, Kelly Robinson; many other relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Clarence and Olive Blondelle; six brothers, Dennis, Richard, Lowell, Lyle, Merlin, and Daniel; and infant sister, Maurice Kay Albrecht.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL. The service can also be viewed on Zoom and the link can be found on Joyce's obituary page at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20 at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. The family asks everyone who attends to wear a mask. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com