Joyce Skaer
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
123 Elm St.
Mauston, WI

Skaer, Joyce

MAUSTON - Joyce Skaer, 78, of Mauston, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston.

Joyce was born June 21, 1943, in the township of Lindina, to Frank and Mary Bires. She attended Mauston area schools.

Joyce married Dennis Skaer and was blessed with four sons, Robert, Donald, William and Hertz. Joyce was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a lifelong member. Joyce was active in many activities at church. Joyce was a member of the homemakers club in Lindina and was active in 4-H club. Joyce worked in direct sales for Home Interior and Gifts for 25 years. She also was a florist and worked at the Mauston Greenhouse and DJ's Floral.

Joyce's greatest joy was her church, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Denny; her sons, Bob (Linda), Bill (Julie), and Hertz (Renee); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Donald; and parents.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Mauston, where friends may call on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Mauston, WI
Dec
16
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Mauston, WI
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Mauston, WI
