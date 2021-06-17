Thornsen, Joyce Anita (Schroeder)

REEDSBURG/ WONEWOC - Joyce Anita (Schroeder) Thornsen, age 90, peacefully passed away on June 13, 2021, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg after enduring a long illness. Joyce was born July 7, 1930, in Plum Valley, Woodland Township in Sauk County, to parents Harve and Veronica (Ratzburg) Schroeder. On June 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to James E. Thornsen at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. The marriage was blessed with four children, and Joyce lived on the family farm in Plum Valley until moving to Reedsburg in 2011 after her husband's death.

Joyce was known for her infectious laughter, bubbly personality and boundless energy. She graduated as salutatorian of the Class of 1948, Wonewoc High School, after enthusiastically participating in every activity that interested her, and there were many. Later in life, in 1991 (age 61) she graduated from Madison Area Technical College with a secretarial degree.

A lifelong lover of music, Joyce combined her beautiful soprano voice with her skills at the piano, as well as on the dance floor, and was a regular at the Hodag Country Music Festivals with friends and family for many years. Throughout the years Joyce remained steadfast in her Christian faith, and raised her children accordingly.

Both Joyce and her husband were employed at Badger Ordnance for a number of years, while still attending to everything needed on the farm. This featured wonderful home-cooked meals for many from the hundreds of jars of her own homegrown organic canned goods, followed by a piece of pie (her specialty), and a lively and competitive game of cards. Joyce always made her presence known in social situations, and was missed when not there. While her sparkling brown eyes dimmed as her energy faded as a consequence of heart failure, her will and spirit remained strong to the end.

Joyce is survived by daughter, Cheryl (Paul) Schwarzenbart of Reedsburg; son, James (Joyce) Thornsen of Wonewoc; son, Conrad Thornsen of Jim Falls; and daughter, Geneva Thornsen of Reedsburg; along with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by brother, Gerald (Connie) Schroeder of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law, Gladys Thornsen; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; by her sister, Carol Jones; and by her parents.

Funeral services for Joyce Thornsen will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21 at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wonewoc with Pastor Carl Schroeder officiating. Pastor Peter Snyder and Pastor Steven Neyhart will be assisting with the service. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery in Wonewoc. Memorials of remembrance may be made in Joyce's name to Agrace HospiceCare, payable to Agrace Foundation, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.