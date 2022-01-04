Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judene "Judy" Stormer
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Stormer, Judene "Judy"

LODI - Judene "Judy" Stormer, age 74, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in West Point Township.

Judy was born on Aug. 24, 1947, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Judge and Kathleen (Walton) Van Horn. She had enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Art (Debra) Davenport and Richard (Robin) Duncan; four grandchildren, Christine Davenport, Bryant (Maggie Reno) Davenport, Jacob Coats and Emily Davenport; five great-grandchildren, Alexia, Paige, Lucy, Rian, and Brayden; her significant other, Ron Stites; her special cats, Misty and Missy; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles and Ted Van Horn.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Crystal Lake Campground in Lodi. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.