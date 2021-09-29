Kienast, Judith A. "Judy"

PORTAGE - Judith A. "Judy" Kienast, 77, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Judy was born on June 12, 1944, to Stanley and Mary Jane Beno (Tabaka) in Waukesha, Wis. She was united in marriage to Walter "Chuck" Kienast on Oct. 12, 1963, in Rockford, Ill. She enjoyed baking, gardening, camping, dancing, ceramics, puzzles, and playing cards. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Kienast of Horicon, Wis., and Tami Brogley of Savannah, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Steffes, Amanda (Jordan Marks) Kienast, Brandon Kienast, Jolynn (Mical) Zoern, Nicholas Kienast-Knight, Justin Brogley, Kayla (Ryan) Sylla, Jennifer Brogley, Seth (Brittany) Brown, Parker Brown, Mattie and Anna Kienast; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Kienast; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill and Mike Beno; four sisters-in-law, Marge (Norm) Schultz, Juanita (Robert) Stillwell, Brabara (Jim) Crawford, and Diane (Darrell) Golat; five brothers-in-law, Harvey, Ronald (Kathy), William, Bruce (Monica), and Anthony; special family friends, Jerry Brogley, Janet Fenney, Scott and Linda Kuhlman, Brian and Joyce Stocks, Jeff and Rachel Garetson, and Eddie and Cheli Martinez; along with many other close family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Walter and Lucille Kienast; husband, Chuck Kienast; son, Terry Kienast; a sister, Kathy (Larry) Mayer; four brothers-in-law, Thomas, Delbert, Gregory, and Richard; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia.

Visitation will be held 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis. A memorial service will follow visitation at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Alan Boeck officiating. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date at Forest Hills Cemetery in Pewaukee, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Milestone Assisted Living in both Hillsboro and Cross Plains for their care and support. A special thank you Lisa and Bridget at Milestone for the wonderful support they provided Judy and family over the past several months. They would also like to thank Sue Hellerrude-Borchardt and staff at Gunderson in Hillsboro and staff at St. Mary's Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Judy.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.