Judy Struggles

April 5, 1935 - March 23, 2022

LAKE DELTON - Judith Struggles, age 86, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

For Judy's Wisconsin friends, a celebration of life will be held at Rivers Edge in Wisconsin Dells, Sunday, April 10, at 4:00 p.m. If you would like to express condolences or share a story about Judy, please join us.

Judith was born April 5, 1935, in Fort Wayne, IN, to George and Gladys (Dill) Davisson. Judith (Judy) Struggles leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and wisdom.

Judy received her degree in nursing in Chicago, IL, and also went on to achieve two subsequent Masters' degrees. Judy was a lifelong learner and was a strong supporter of her grandchildren pursing their education. Education is part of the legacy she leaves her family.

During Judy's time in Chicago, she met and later married Robert (Bob) K. Struggles, Jr. who was from Evanston, IL. Judy and Bob tied the knot in West Bend, WI.

Judy had a thriving career in her 40 years as a Registered Nurse. She had been a Director of Nurses for many nursing homes in the Northwest Suburbs, including Americana, Friendship Village, and Plum Grove Nursing Home. Judy spent last decade and a half of her career serving as the school nurse at Collins School and Fairview School in District 54. In her downtime, Judy's joys included the outdoors, gardening, cooking, reading, crocheting, and collecting as well as making jewelry.

Married 58 years, Judy and Bob built a beautiful life together centered around their four children (and seven grandchildren). For 36 years the family of six was based in Rolling Meadows, IL. Very involved in her community's activities, Judy also had a deep passion for serving children and senior citizens. Always caring for others is the essence of Judy Struggles.

Judy and Bob made Wisconsin Dells, where they had honeymooned 36 years earlier, their retirement destination and remained the gathering place for the family for 22 years. Family time with their children and grandchildren was always Judy's favorite pastime.

Judy passed away at her home, surrounded by her children. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gladys Davission; son, Robert K. Struggles III; and her husband, Robert K. Struggles Jr.

Survivors include her three children: Richard Struggles of Lake Delton WI, Teri (John) O'Donnell of Rolling Meadows IL, Susan Struggles of Lake Delton WI; seven grandchildren: Riki (Jeff) Charney of Green Bay WI, Kenny Andejeski of Chattanooga TN, Robert Struggles IV of Elk Grove Village IL, Mallory O'Donnell (Valentin Mitsui) of Portland OR, Thaddeus Struggles of Elk Grove Village IL, James O'Donnell of Rolling Meadows IL, Brendan O'Donnell of Rolling Meadows IL; and one great-grand-daughter, Kinsley Charney. Sibling: Steve (Susan) Davisson, Garfield Arkansas.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.