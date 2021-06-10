Menu
Julian Anderson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wisconsin Dells High School

Anderson, Julian Arthur

NORFOLK, Va. – Julian Arthur Anderson, age 82, passed away on April 29, 2021, in Norfolk, Va., after a short illness. Julian was born Oct. 30. 1938, the fifth child of Harry and Lillian (nee Nelson) Anderson. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in May of 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Feb. 4, 1958. His entire career was spent serving his country, serving on the USS Hyades AF-28, USS Alstede AF-48 and the USS Regel AF-58. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on May 31, 1978, after 20 years of service. Julian was a man of few words but was always willing to share his knowledge and experiences.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd and David Anderson; and sisters, Joan Donnelly and Harriet Cameron. Survivors include his brother, Dennis (Becky) of Milwaukee, Wis.; sister-in-law, Donna Anderson of Wisconsin Dells; and several nieces and nephews. As per Julian's wishes, he will be committed to the sea by his naval family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 10, 2021.
