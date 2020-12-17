Spieler, Julie K.

BEAVER DAM - Julie K. Spieler, age 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Julie was born in Granville, Iowa, on March 12, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Heitzman) Neuroth. She was united in marriage to her husband, Joseph Spieler. Julie worked at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam for many years and was a member at Annunciation Catholic Parish.

Julie is survived by six brothers and two sisters, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, four sisters, and other relatives.

In honoring Julie's wishes, private family services will be held.

If desired, memorials in Julie's name may be directed to the charity of one's choice.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.