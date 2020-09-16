Behnke, June D. (David/Lofblad)

June D. (David/Lofblad) Behnke, 82, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born June 27, 1938, in Barron, Wis., to Walter and Alice Lofblad.

June raised her family in the Sauk County area and held several positions over the years, including Hankscraft Motors, Reedsburg PD as a dispatcher, and her happiest times as owner/operator of the Railroad Inn Cafe in North Freedom. The lady could cook!!

She enjoyed her love of art doing ceramics for many years, crocheting intricate doilies, painting and most notably quilting. Quilting gave her an amazing outlet for her creativity but more importantly, a way to be around people. June was a people person. She loved to be around people and to share the craft. Those who knew her well know she was a contender for the great fabric race, "She who goes with the most fabric - wins." Her family is blessed with many of her creations and will treasure them always.

June married the love of her life, James H. Behnke, on July 2, 1988, and they shared 32+ years treasure hunting the antique venues all over Southern Wisconsin. She was very proud of her own antique mall in Kenosha where she made lasting friends and shared her knowledge of the old stuff. She was known for her extensive Salt & Pepper collection and was so knowledgeable about her ceramic arts collection, but held a special love of her Precious Moments collection. We gave them a lot of razzing about their "junk" but we know it made them happy.

June survived by her husband, James Behnke, of Reedsburg, Wis.; son, John (Cynthia) Davis of Port Charlotte, Fla.; daughter, Cheryl (Karl) Eggert of Fort Myers, Fla..; grandchildren, Marisa Eggert (sons, Brody, Shaun and Casey) of Aurora, Ill., Karl-KJ Eggert (Karista and Kaedyn) of Cape Coral, Fla., Erika Eggert (Quintin and Mercedes) of Fort Myers, Fla; sister, Myrtle Doering of Mound, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Francis Lofblad of Hyndman, Pa., Joyce Karg of Baraboo, Wis., Donna (Gerry) Brooks of Baraboo, Wis., Ruth McFetridge of St. Paul, Minn.; nieces and nephew, including Marsheila Onken (goddaughter) of Mound, Minn.; brothers, Pat (DeEtte) Fankhauser of Cumberland, Wis.; Del (Marlys) Fankhauser of Stillwater, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her son, Marc; her parents; brothers, Walter Lofblad and Jim McFetridge; sister, Anne (Jake) Harshman; sisters-in-law, Betty Severson, Norma Caflisch, Pearl Edwards and Lois Hartung; brothers-in-law, Marvin Doering and Bud (Derlin) Behnke.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services; however a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

We would like to thank our family and friends for all your support this past week, especially Tiffany and Terry Thompson and family, Denise Lawrence and the staff on 3SW at St. Mary's Hospital. We couldn't have gotten through this without your support.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.