Hammann, June

WAUPUN - June G. Hammann, age 88, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau with family at her side.

June was born on June 1, 1932, a daughter of John and Hilda (Coffran) Lepple. She was confirmed on April 14, 1946, at St. Stephen's in Beaver Dam. June was united in marriage to Elmer Hammann on May 9, 1953, at St. Stephen's. She enjoyed polka dancing, bus trips, and playing sheepshead and euchre at the Waupun Senior Center. June was a member of Pella Lutheran Church and member of the Women's Club for over 30 years. She will be greatly missed by her two sons and grandchildren.

June is survived by her two sons, Dale Hammann and his wife, Ann, of Horicon, and Timothy Hammann and his wife, Tami, of Waupun; four grandchildren, Melissa Hammann and fiancé, Frank Morales, Corey Hammann and his special friend, Jessica Malta, Tara Porte and John Hammann and fiancée, Lindsay Rohn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Hammann, in 2012; brothers, William and his wife, Elizabeth Lepple, Robert and his first wife, Arleen and Lillian Lepple; sisters, Dorothy (Eugene) Kienast, Bernice (Walter) Rosing, and Lillian (Arthur) Paul; twin sisters, Ruby and Ruth Lepple; brother-in-law, Edward (Lorraine) Hammann; sister-in-law, Esther (William) Stensaas; and nephews, John Lepple and Marvin Kienast

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29 at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 W. Main St., Waupun, and on Tuesday at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

A funeral service for June will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 S. Madison St., Waupun, with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorials in June's name may be directed to Pella Lutheran Church, 315 S. Madison Street, Waupun, WI 53963.

June's family would like to thank the caring staff at Clearview Nursing Home for all their wonderful care.

Kohls Community Funeral Home