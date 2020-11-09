Schmidt, June

HORICON - June Schmidt, age 93, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

June was born the daughter of William and Laura (Zimmerman) Johns on June 21, 1927, in Beaver Dam. She was united in marriage to Lester Schmidt on May 1, 1954, in Beaver Dam, and they raised their four children in the Township of Burnett. June was a receptionist at Beaver Dam Hospital before going on to her career at Production Credit Association in Juneau, Wis.

She had many hobbies: quilting, sewing, crossword puzzles, reading books and the Bible. She loved to work in her flower garden, but also enjoyed camping, fishing, and cheering her children and grandchildren on in the many sports they participated in.

She also looked forward to the many getaways to their cabin on Crooked Lake, and travel tours with friends.

June was a lifelong faithful member of St. Stephen's Church in Horicon.

She also was an active volunteer with Bethesda.

June is survived by her children, David (Louise) Schmidt of Harshaw, Wis.; Brian (Jean) Schmidt of Horicon; Kurt (Jeanee) Schmidt of Horicon; her sister, Lois Perdue; her grandchildren, Matthew Schmidt, Jaclyn Schulz, Austin Schmidt, Anna Schmidt, Keith Bentz, Danielle Bettine, Kenneth Schmidt, Kristina Schmidt, Jennifer Schmidt; and her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lilyan, Rylan, Brielle, Beckett, Brock, Levi, Jordy, Hannah, Harper, Kaylee. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester in 1989; daughter, Laurie in 2018; and her brothers, Floyd and Charles Johns.

A private family service will take place on at Highland Memory Gardens in the Township of Trenton, with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's general fund.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.