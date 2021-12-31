Walker, Justine L.

BEAVER DAM - Justine L. Walker, age 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital – Madison.

Justine was born on Nov. 22, 1956, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy (Weber) Kutcher. She was united in marriage to her husband, Harley Walker, with whom she enjoyed 44 years of marriage. She retired from Richelieu Foods Inc., after working there for over 40 years. Justine enjoyed camping, cherished her trip to Maine, and loved seeing Cher perform multiple times. She was a very proud grandmother and had a soft spot for her dog, Hachi. Her final days were spent at peace surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Harley Walker of Beaver Dam; children, Amber (Mike Ensley) Walker and Auburn (Chris) Breuer, both of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Austin Walker, Audika Walker, Asher Breuer, and Archie Breuer; brother, Russ (Cheryl) Kutcher of Oakfield; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial gathering for Justine will take place on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.