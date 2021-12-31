Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen George
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

George, Karen M.

PORTAGE - Karen M. George, 73, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born on Aug. 9, 1948, in Portage, Wis., and is the daughter of Donald and Wilma (Bartels) Pfuehler. She worked for Caterpiller, Inc., as a parts planner. Karen enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, watching both movies and the Green Bay Packers or Wisconsin Badgers. She loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren; her sense of humor and wit always made her family laugh. Karen was very talented and has written beautiful poetry.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Ashley) George and their children, Grace and Sophie Gierszewski, and Anthony George and his daughter, Alannah; brother, Donald E. (Pamela) Pfuehler; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald C. and Wilma Pfuehler.

Inurnment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, Wis., in the spring of 2022.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Tivoli Community for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.