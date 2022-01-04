Keith, Karen Rae

PARDEEVILLE - Karen Rae Keith, 84 of Pardeeville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the Remington House. She was born Jan. 27, 1937 in Wyocena, the daughter of Ray and Thelma (Hultzler) Roundy.

Karen attended primary school in Wyocena and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1955. She attended MATC and graduated as a LPN in 1958. On Dec. 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Bruce William Keith. Karen worked at many local healthcare facilities including the Portage Clinic, Divine Savior Hospital, and the Columbia Healthcare Center. She was a life-long active member of Wyocena Community Church.

Karen was well known for many things; she was a neighborhood nurse, loved to cook and bake for everyone, and quilting and knitting baby sweaters, slippers, and blankets for gifts. Her flowers and gardens were always beautiful and her scrapbooking for the family will live on for many years. She loved to tell the story and giggle about the day she assisted the Wyocena Bank Manager in apprehending a bank robber. Traveling and shopping were some of her favorite past times with family and friends. She will be missed by many family and close friends.

Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara (Lloyd) Larson and Jennifer (Justin) Nickel; grandsons, Robin Richard (Mariah) Wendt, Mitchell Ray (Chelsey) Wendt, Brennan Hunter (Kacey) Burns, Cody Ray Burns (Alexia Polzin), and Nicholas Keith Burns (Abigail Kaiser); great grandchildren Nolan Mitchell, Carter Vincent, Layla Raellen Wendt and Callen Dennis Kohl; brother, Kenny (Charlotte) Roundy; in-laws, Joyce (Doug) Hare, Eulaine Kohlman, and Sue Thomas and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Richard, Jerome, and Ronald; sister, Loma and many loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Karen and Bruce, who passed away Dec. 1, 2019, will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 12 Noon at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville with the Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Burial in Wyocena Cemetery will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. The family would like to thank everyone that has provided care for Karen in her transition at home and then of late, the ladies at the Remington