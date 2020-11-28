Plath, Karen L.

CAMBRIA - Karen L. Plath, age 64, of Cambria, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was born on Oct. 12, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Roland and Sharon (Kuhnke) Voigt. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, class of 1974.

Over the years Karen was employed at Green Giant, Badger Cold Storage, and most recently UWGP in Friesland. She always worked hard and excelled in all the positions she held. Her lively personality and quick sense of humor lead to lasting friendships with co-workers.

Karen appreciated the time she spent on her Harley, riding with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed traveling. It didn't matter if it was a trip to Florida or just a day trip bumming around, even short trips with Karen were bound to be memorable. She also found joy in horseback riding and looked forward to any opportunity to do so.

In warmer months you could be sure to find Karen drinking her morning coffee on the deck while chatting on the phone or watching the birds that visited her feeders. She delighted in sharing photos of "her" orioles and deer every spring and summer. She had a soft spot for animals. Whether it was a stray kitten or a lonely dog, they always found a way into her heart (sometimes her home). Karen also had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her flower beds and hibiscus plants. She took pride in putting together the pots and hanging baskets that adorned her deck and yard every summer.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Dick Plath of Cambria; her four children, Steven (LeAnn) Link of Randolph, Angela Link (Jesse Beske) of Beaver Dam, Tracy (Shawn) Lepple of Juneau, and Travis Link of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Devin Link, Lily Beske, Ava Lepple, and Emily Lepple; two brothers, Tom (Sue) Voigt of Waupun and Randy (Deb) Voigt of Beaver Dam; a brother-in-law, Jerry Plath of Cambria; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Broesch of Friesland, Deb (Steve) Borhegyi of Kimberly City, Mo., and Vickie Plath of Portage; special friends, Carol and Craig Burmania of Friesland; other relatives and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Diane Voigt; and a step-son, Ethan Plath.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private service held. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.