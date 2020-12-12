Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Williams
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
401 Angel Way
Rio, WI

Williams, Karen E.

RANDOLPH - Karen E. Williams, 78, of Randolph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Randolph Health Services. She was born Jan. 11, 1942, to Winford and Bertha (Edmunds) Griswold.

Karen worked at Enerpac in Columbus for many years and also worked on the farm. She enjoyed family gatherings and playing cards, reading, doing puzzles, watching the Green Bay Packers, and was an extensive water globe collector. She was an active member of the Kiwanis Club in Cambria. Everyone that knew Karen would tell you her favorite color was baby blue.

Survivors include her sister, Betty Thoma of Columbus and her children, David (Linda) Bradley of Fox Lake, Robert (Jill) Bradley of Waupun, Rick (Mun) Bradley of Fox Lake, Roger Bradley of Florida, Jeff (Sandy) Bradley of Fall River, Shari (Al) Reinders of Beaver Dam and Laurie (Pat) Finucan of Endeavor; and sister, Gloria Wylesky of Doylestown and her sons, Jim (Dianne) Wylesky of Lamira, Tom (Tammy) Wylesky of Fall River, Ervin (Deneen) Wylesky of Beaver Dam and Kenneth (Diane) Wylesky of Doylestown. She is further survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

No formal services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.