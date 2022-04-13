Menu
Kath-a-leen Kaye Starling
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI
Kath-a-leen Kaye Starling

Dec. 29, 1962 - April 10, 2022

Kath-a-leen Kaye Starling, born December 29, 1962, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her Madison home.

Kathy was born to her mother, Marie Susan, in Adams-Friendship, WI. Kathy grew up close to her family, often visiting aunts and uncles and cousins. She is remembered dearly as a pint-sized firecracker with a heart of gold. Kathy loved a good adventure with friends and rarely turned down the opportunity to be surrounded by family.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Ciji; her son-in-law; grandchildren: Isaiah and Mayah; her sisters: Shannan Starling and Danna Rosenbaum: her nieces and nephews and their children; and her father, Daniel Volk.

She was preceded in death by her dearly beloved mom, Marie Susan; and her very special brother-in-law, Randall Rosenbaum; as well as other dear family members and friends.

Please join her family in honoring her life on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and a short prayer service will follow at 11:30 a.m.


