Evans, Katherine E.

OXFORD – Katherine E. Evans, age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Oxford on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Katherine was born on the farm on Sept. 21, 1922, in New Haven Township, the fourth of six children to Frank and Nellie (Hayes) Gaffney. She attended Stafford Grade School, Oxford High School, and two years at Teachers Training College in Wautoma. She married Chester Evans on May 20, 1944. Katherine taught school for three and a half years and then stayed home to raise the family. She was the Town of New Haven Treasurer for 20 years. She also did waitress work and was employed as a custodian for the Wisconsin Dells School District for 20 years. Katherine retired in 2008. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville.

She is survived by her children, Jean (William) Isaacson of Oxford, Sherry (Jim) Lee of Portage, and Russ Evans of Briggsville; son-in-law, Bob Nodolf of Janesville; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Micklevetiz of Lake Geneva; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Chet; son, Ronald; daughter, Shirley; infant son, Kevin; and grandson, Scott Evans. She was further preceded in death by her brother, Harold Gaffney; sisters, Helen Bloss, Anna Zentner, Margaret DeGarmo, and Dorothy Coon; and daughter-in-law, Connie Evans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville, Wis., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl, Father Ray Dischler, and Father Jim Murphy con-celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. A celebration of life for the public will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at SSM Health at Home Hospice for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.