Jackson, Katherine "Totsie"

BARABOO - Totsie (Katherine) Jackson, age 90, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center.

Totsie was born on April 6, 1930 in Baraboo, the daughter of John and Marguerite (Marquardt) Rau. On June 30, 1949, she married Dale C. Jackson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2006.

Totsie was a full-time homemaker and a provider of in-home childcare for many years. She enjoyed year round cook outs with family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her two daughters, Debbie Knight, Dianne (Chico) Blum; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Pfhistner; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Totsie was preceded in death by three sons, David, Dennis and Duane; two grandsons, Allen and Kole; infant great-grandson, Samuel; four brothers, Robert "Bud", Donald, John "Jack" and Harold "Butch"; and a sister, Marilyn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Baldwin Funeral Services with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.