Nicksic, Katherine Marie "Kay" CHICAGO - Katherine Marie "Kay" Nicksic passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 4, 2020, in Chicago, Ill., at the age of 92. Born in April 1928, she was originally from New Lisbon, Wis. Kay was employed by Hanley Dawson Cadillac of Chicago for many years as bookkeeper. Although her company offered the benefits of easy auto ownership, Kay mastered the transit system gladly, excluding the cumbersome responsibility of vehicle ownership. She lived a modest life yet enjoyed many benefits the city offered. She is predeceased in death by sisters, Mary Nicksic (Florida), Helen Henery (Arizona), and Sophie Drunasky (New Lisbon, Wis.); by her brothers, Stephen Nicksic (California), John Nicksic (Mauston, Wis.); and by parents, Joseph Nicksic and Katherine Helen Shutic, originally of Siroka Kula and Perusic, Croatia. Kay is survived by sister, Ann Humphrey (Delton, Mich.); brother, Joseph Frances Nicksic (New Lisbon, Wis.); and numerous nephews and nieces.