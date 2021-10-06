Menu
Kathleen Clark
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
401 Angel Way
Rio, WI

Clark, Kathleen Lousie "Kathy"

RIO - Kathleen Lousie "Kathy" Clark, age 72, of Rio, was called home to her Savior on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

She was a graduate of Waldron High School in 1967. After graduating, Kathy married and settled in Wisconsin where she raised her children. Kathy was wonderful at helping people in both her work and personal life. Having a desire to help others, she held many positions in the service industry, such as an assistant manager at the Portage Walgreens, an activities director at Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena, and a customer clerk at the Pardeeville Kwik Trip. In her free time she enjoyed thrifting, working with plants, baking for other people, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. So many will remember Kathy's warm smile, selfless gestures, and the way she made them feel special, loved, and valued.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Maggie Clark of Waldron, Mich.; her brother, Ralph Clark; her nephew, Matthew Snider; and her granddaughter, Cecilia Starin.

Kathy is survived by her children, Tammy (Bill) Black, Jeff (Amber) Myers, and Stacy (Clint) Starin; step-children, Anne, Liz, Will and Michael Kelly; grandchildren, Paige (Caleb), Jacob, Jillian, Josie, Gabby, Cael, Eva, Autumn, Hazel, Emme, Louisa, and Alden; great-granddaughter, Amelia; sisters, Linda (Larry) Becker, Paula (Bill) Klingler, and Deana Stuby; honorary sister, Vivian (Paul) Black; many nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Paisley. We love you mom; you'll always be our favorite!

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio. There will be an outdoor celebration of life on Saturday starting at noon at Kathy's residence, 143 Dunlap Street, for anyone who would like to share memories with her family. Grasse Funeral Service of Rio is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.grassefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service
401 Angel Way, Rio, WI
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Kathy's residence
143 Dunlap Street, WI
So sorry for your loss.
Gregory and Karen Koehler
October 5, 2021
