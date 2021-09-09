Laughran, Kathleen A.

BEAVER DAM - Kathleen A. Laughran, age 71, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, with family by her side.

The memorial gathering for Kathy will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Kathleen Ann Kasmiske was born on May 19, 1950, in Beaver Dam, to Lawrence and Edna (Stegner) Kasmiske. She was a 1968 graduate of Randolph High School. On Dec. 24, 1985, she was united in marriage with Douglas Laughran in Oregon, Wis. Kathy worked as a CNA at Oregon Manor in Oregon, Wis., for over 15 years. Her passion was caring for others, especially her family, friends and fur babies. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends, gardening, cutting the lawn, and watching and caring for wildlife.

Kathy will be missed greatly by her daughter, Bobbie Jo (Scott) Mleziva of Mequon; son-in-law, Todd (Lynn) Cloud; granddaughters, Laci (Al) Sterling and Katelynn (Jacob) Dowden; grandsons, Brayden Mleziva and Cohen Mleziva; great-grandchildren, Chase, Lucas and Emilia, and Parker and J.J.; sisters-in-law, Donna Kasmiske of Randolph, Laura (David) Schaub-Laughran, and Karen (Dave) Remus; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Linda) Hunter, Jeff Hunter and Gerald (Peggy) Hermann; many special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; other family; and so many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Delbert Kasmiske and Lawrence Kasmiske; a sister, Adeline Munro; sister-in-law, Mary Helen; brother-in-law, Harold Munro; daughter, Victoria Lundy; son, Cody Laughran; and son-in-law, James Lundy.

Kathy had a big heart, and once you met her, you were family. There was nothing more important to her than family, and it was her job to protect and help out in any way possible. If you are inclined to give a gift in honor of Kathy, her family asks that you do so by helping someone in need that you know or come across. You never know what people are going through, and sometimes even the smallest gift can make a big difference!

The family thanks all Kathy's friends and family who came and visited Kathy during the last few months, especially Rosemary Wittock, Phyllis Becker and Donna Wiersma, who assisted the family with her care. A special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice Team of Wauwatosa, especially Andrea, Shaquanda and Chiquita.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.