Kathleen Laughran
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Laughran, Kathleen A.

BEAVER DAM - Kathleen A. Laughran, age 71, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, with family by her side.

The memorial gathering for Kathy will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Kathleen Ann Kasmiske was born on May 19, 1950, in Beaver Dam, to Lawrence and Edna (Stegner) Kasmiske. She was a 1968 graduate of Randolph High School. On Dec. 24, 1985, she was united in marriage with Douglas Laughran in Oregon, Wis. Kathy worked as a CNA at Oregon Manor in Oregon, Wis., for over 15 years. Her passion was caring for others, especially her family, friends and fur babies. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends, gardening, cutting the lawn, and watching and caring for wildlife.

Kathy will be missed greatly by her daughter, Bobbie Jo (Scott) Mleziva of Mequon; son-in-law, Todd (Lynn) Cloud; granddaughters, Laci (Al) Sterling and Katelynn (Jacob) Dowden; grandsons, Brayden Mleziva and Cohen Mleziva; great-grandchildren, Chase, Lucas and Emilia, and Parker and J.J.; sisters-in-law, Donna Kasmiske of Randolph, Laura (David) Schaub-Laughran, and Karen (Dave) Remus; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Linda) Hunter, Jeff Hunter and Gerald (Peggy) Hermann; many special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; other family; and so many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Delbert Kasmiske and Lawrence Kasmiske; a sister, Adeline Munro; sister-in-law, Mary Helen; brother-in-law, Harold Munro; daughter, Victoria Lundy; son, Cody Laughran; and son-in-law, James Lundy.

Kathy had a big heart, and once you met her, you were family. There was nothing more important to her than family, and it was her job to protect and help out in any way possible. If you are inclined to give a gift in honor of Kathy, her family asks that you do so by helping someone in need that you know or come across. You never know what people are going through, and sometimes even the smallest gift can make a big difference!

The family thanks all Kathy's friends and family who came and visited Kathy during the last few months, especially Rosemary Wittock, Phyllis Becker and Donna Wiersma, who assisted the family with her care. A special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice Team of Wauwatosa, especially Andrea, Shaquanda and Chiquita.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home (Beaver Dam)
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God saw her getting tired, a cure not meant to be; so He put his arms around her, and whispered "Come with me". Living overseas I saw & talked to Kathy every couple of years at family gatherings in Rochester, WI. She always had a great attitude to life and nothing seemed to get down, it was inspiring. The world, and my life, is better because of her. Patrick Laughran, Auckland, New Zealand"
Patrick & Reena Laughran
Family
September 13, 2021
The world has lost a woman with a heart of gold. We have fond memories of Kathy and enjoyed the love that poured out of her because she always made people feel special, whether it was talking to her on the phone or being with her in person. Our sincere condolences to her friends and family.
Mark & Anna Marie Laughran
Family
September 12, 2021
I'm so very sorry to see this. She was such an amazing person and I loved her for it. I've seen her thru a lot of her pain since the loss of Doug, the love of her life, she was lost without him. Then the loss of her son was almost to much for her to handle. She's so strong and I'm sure she fought but knew she wanted to be with them. Love you Kathy and I will see you on the other side.
Dawn Hakala
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Bobbi Jo and family, know my heart grieves the loss of her. She was one of a kind. Love you all and my prayers are with you!❤
JANICE Rabbitt Rabbitt
Family
September 10, 2021
To the family and friends of Kathy, Sorry for your loss. Kathy will be missed by many.
Maureen Prunuske
Friend
September 10, 2021
Kathy truly was a wonderful and amazing lady. She will be truly missed
Theresa Ivy
Family
September 9, 2021
