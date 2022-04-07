Kathleen Ann Marcussen

April 5, 1954 - March 30, 2022

NEW LISBON - Kathleen was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In her early years she worked in several different places such as quality candy, she co-owned and operated a popcorn wagon and also worked at Wal-Mart. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; her sister, Linda Kusy; her two sons: Chris and Brian Quick; her daughters: Amanda Quick, Nicole Gomez, Cassandra Whipple; her grandchildren: Ethan and Danica Quick, Natalia Martens, Brayden Quick, Zachary Kugath, Eli, Ean and Neo De Hoyos, Grayson and Zoey Whipple.

She was preceded in life by her parents, her sister, Loraine and her grandson, Mason.

She passed peacefully with her husband and five loving children at her side. She touched a great many lives and will forever be missed, the world is truly a lesser place without her. She is at peace now and reunited with the rest of her family.