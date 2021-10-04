Sparks, Kathleen V.

AUSTIN, Texas - Kathleen Veronica "Kathy" Aird Wolf Sparks, of Austin, Texas, passed peacefully on Sept. 22, 2021.

She was born in Pearson, Wis., on Dec. 24, 1941, grew up there and graduated from Pearson High. In 1959 she met Bernard Wolf, whom she married on Aug. 6, 1960. Together they had four daughters and settled in Milwaukee. In 1974 they moved from Wisconsin to Idaho, where they enjoyed an active life. Kathleen worked for USF&G Insurance and was a member of the Insurance Women. She was a faithful ISU Bengal Booster and always loved football and the Utah Jazz. Although they later divorced, Kathy and Bernie continued to be good friends as their children's families expanded.

In 1986 Kathy moved to Utah to further a career with USF&G Insurance Company. After many years she moved on to Bear River Insurance until her retirement in 1999. At the same time she reconnected with an old friend, George Sparks. The love birds married in 1999 and enjoyed a new life together full of love, laughter and new adventures, being "Snowbirds" from their home base in Portage, Wis., where she volunteered at Divine Savior Hospital.

Following George's passing in 2017, Kathy relocated to Austin to be near family. Life was jam packed with new experiences and challenges as she became a full-on techie! We thank our lucky stars for technology, as we never missed seeing her face even through COVID lockdowns. She was a bright light on any bad day. She was incredibly spiritual and attended weekly services via her iPad and in person at every chance she had.

Kathleen is survived by Kimberly (Mike) Asal, Karen Butterfield, Karla Jackson, Katherine (Tony) Silva, and Tim (Julie) Sparks; sister, Cheryl Briggs; brothers, Vernon Aird, Allen Aird and Doug (Rose) Aird; her six grandchildren; three (soon to be four) great-granddaughters; plus countless nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Katherine Aird; her sister, Patricia Aird; and Robert Butterfield, Bernard Wolf and George Sparks.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Pearson Cemetery in Pearson, Wis., on Oct. 23.