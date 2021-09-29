Menu
Kathy Bille
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Bille, Kathy

WAUPUN - Kathy Bille, 67, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home with family by her side.

Kathy was born Oct. 31, 1953, to John and Alice Van der Laan Groenewold. Kathy graduated from Fulton High School in Illinois. Her family moved to Waupun in 1971 where she met the love of her life, Robert Bille, and were married May 5, 1973, at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. They lived in Waupun all their married lives. Kathy worked at Van's Corner Drug as a pharmacy tech and at Dr. Rosales's office as a medical receptionist, and retired in 2013. Upon her retirement Kathy and Bob loved to travel to Orange Beach, Ala. Kathy loved to travel on the bus when Bob would drive. She loved to shop, be near the water, travel with family, and watch the grandkids' sporting events.

Kathy is survived her husband of 48 years, Robert; two sons, Todd (Missy) Bille of Waupun and Scott (Kelli) Bille of Illinois; five grandchildren, Brenden, Abby, Trott, Adri, and Bree Bille; brother, James (Lois) Groenewold, step-brother, Larry (Ruth) Redeker; step-sisters, Janet DeVries and Eileen VantHoff; sister-in-law, Donna Groenewold; and nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Jr. and Karl Groenewold; sisters-in-law, Fran Groenewold and Ruth Groenewold; and step-father, Otto Redeker.

Funeral services for Kathy Bille will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Greg Schuringa officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Oct
1
Calling hours
10:30a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
