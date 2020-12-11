Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kay Bilke
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Bilke, Kay A.

BEAVER DAM - Kay A. Bilke, age 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis., surrounded by her family.

She was born to Harold and Eleanor (Hopp) Biel on Feb. 6, 1947, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Kay was the first born of six children and their only daughter. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1964 and moved to Milwaukee, Wis., for a short time to work as a stenographer for the Wisconsin Unemployment Compensation Department. Kay then moved back to Beaver Dam, Wis., where she fell in love with Warren R. Bilke, and the two were married at St. Michael's Catholic Church on March 11, 1967. Warren was deployed in April of 1967 to Vietnam. Kay lived with her parents and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital until she moved to Alexandria, Va., in 1968 while Warren finished his service with the U.S. Army.

Warren and Kay moved back to Beaver Dam, Wis., where she started working for Dodge County as an administrative assistant in 1968 until the time of her retirement in 2010. They had their first daughter, Jennifer, in 1970, and their second daughter, Jessica, in 1973.

Kay enjoyed bowling, playing women's softball until the age of 40, crocheting, reading, shopping, going to casinos, spending time with her family and friends, watching both tennis and cooking shows on television, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and extracurricular activities. She loved her family dearly and with all her heart.

Kay is survived by her husband, Warren R. Bilke; her two daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Ziehme and Jessica (Travis) Hudson; her five grandchildren, Derek Ziehme (special friend, Lauren Vos), Vanessa Ziehme (special friend, Ryan Kexel), Trever Hudson, Thomas Hudson and Ellie Hudson; and her special "granddog," Jack. She is also survived by her five brothers, David (Charlotte) Biel, Dean Biel, Dick Biel, Dale (Marcia) Biel, and Dennis Biel (Diana Manegold). She is also survived by her Uncle Vernon and Aunt Lois Biel, who were very dear to her heart. Kay is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Katie Freber (Steve Diederich), Darlene (Peter) Abler, David Bilke, Cindy Bilke (Denny Bruesch), Kelly (Linda) Bilke, and Roxanne (David) Hess. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father and mother, Harold and Eleanor Biel; her father and mother-in-law, Warren and Maxine Bilke; aunts and uncles; her special cousin, Diane Cuff; her niece, Nichole Abler; nephew, Michael Quinn; and other friends.

A celebration of Kay's life will occur on her 74th birthday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Chapel of the Archangels in Beaver Dam, Wis.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the kind and compassionate ICU doctors and nurses at Aurora Sinai Medical Center and also her family doctor of many years, Dr. Sharon Haase.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
6
Service
Chapel of the Archangels
839 Madison Street, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
So sorry for your loss.
Denise Williams
February 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss, our prayers are with you.
John & Sue Beilfuss
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Kay. We grew up with the boys, sledding down the hill by the marina in the winter and Kay was always a steady hand on the neighborhood kids. Our sympathies to the entire family.
Larry and Sue Shute
Family Friend
December 16, 2020
I worked with Kay at Human Services for years. I always spending time talking with her. She was very proud of her family & always had stories to share. She was a kind person and a wonderful co worker. I chatted with her at our October retirees coffee at the park. All my sympathy to your whole family
Shirley Kitchen
Friend
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Kay and I worked together at Dodge Co for almost 20 years. We would catch up by the mailboxes re: our family. I will miss her dearly!
Cindy Wallintin
December 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy
Terry and Cheryl Bilke
Family
December 14, 2020
My sympathy to Kay's family. I worked with Kay at Dodge County Unified Services for 17 years, and she was a wonderful person and co-worker. Prayers to you for your loss.
Janet Riehbrandt
Coworker
December 14, 2020
Our sincere condolences & prayers during this time. Kay loved life & her family & friends. May Gods words of comfort help you through this time.
Jeff & Kathy Mallon
Friend
December 10, 2020
Beautiful picture of Kay. I'm going to miss her and her beautiful smile. She was a friend and colleague for many years at Dodge County. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Patti Kittleson
Coworker
December 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathy.
Henry & Betty Nadolski
December 13, 2020
Oh, Jenni, so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family at this difficult time.
Diane Bittner
Friend
December 13, 2020
Wheaties, I was saddened to see that Kay passed away. My sympathies to the entire family. I'll remember her as being a very 'up beat' person. Marcy Seiler
Marcy Seiler
Family Friend
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the families of Kay
Roger Schepp
Friend
December 13, 2020
We enjoyed the years we worked with Kay at Dodge County Unified Services and the contact we had through Facebook over the last few years. Kay will surely be missed by many. Our prayers and thoughts go out to Warren and the rest of the family. Sharon and Terry Dalton
Terrence Dalton
Friend
December 12, 2020
Kay will be deeply missed . My wife and I tried to get together over breakfast for a visit when we got back to Wisconsin. I worked closely with her for 27 years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Warren and your family at this difficult time.
Gary and Carol Galbraith
Coworker
December 11, 2020
Dear Wheaties, So sorry to hear about Kay. God be with you and your family.
Gaylor Rehfeldt
Friend
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the Bilke & Biel family. Kay was a sweetheart and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Mark Morris
Friend
December 10, 2020
Warren and kids so sorry for your loss of your Wife and MOM! Prayers go out to all of you and your family! God Bless all!
Steven Schoepke
Friend
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results