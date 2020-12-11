Bilke, Kay A.

BEAVER DAM - Kay A. Bilke, age 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis., surrounded by her family.

She was born to Harold and Eleanor (Hopp) Biel on Feb. 6, 1947, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Kay was the first born of six children and their only daughter. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1964 and moved to Milwaukee, Wis., for a short time to work as a stenographer for the Wisconsin Unemployment Compensation Department. Kay then moved back to Beaver Dam, Wis., where she fell in love with Warren R. Bilke, and the two were married at St. Michael's Catholic Church on March 11, 1967. Warren was deployed in April of 1967 to Vietnam. Kay lived with her parents and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital until she moved to Alexandria, Va., in 1968 while Warren finished his service with the U.S. Army.

Warren and Kay moved back to Beaver Dam, Wis., where she started working for Dodge County as an administrative assistant in 1968 until the time of her retirement in 2010. They had their first daughter, Jennifer, in 1970, and their second daughter, Jessica, in 1973.

Kay enjoyed bowling, playing women's softball until the age of 40, crocheting, reading, shopping, going to casinos, spending time with her family and friends, watching both tennis and cooking shows on television, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and extracurricular activities. She loved her family dearly and with all her heart.

Kay is survived by her husband, Warren R. Bilke; her two daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Ziehme and Jessica (Travis) Hudson; her five grandchildren, Derek Ziehme (special friend, Lauren Vos), Vanessa Ziehme (special friend, Ryan Kexel), Trever Hudson, Thomas Hudson and Ellie Hudson; and her special "granddog," Jack. She is also survived by her five brothers, David (Charlotte) Biel, Dean Biel, Dick Biel, Dale (Marcia) Biel, and Dennis Biel (Diana Manegold). She is also survived by her Uncle Vernon and Aunt Lois Biel, who were very dear to her heart. Kay is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Katie Freber (Steve Diederich), Darlene (Peter) Abler, David Bilke, Cindy Bilke (Denny Bruesch), Kelly (Linda) Bilke, and Roxanne (David) Hess. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father and mother, Harold and Eleanor Biel; her father and mother-in-law, Warren and Maxine Bilke; aunts and uncles; her special cousin, Diane Cuff; her niece, Nichole Abler; nephew, Michael Quinn; and other friends.

A celebration of Kay's life will occur on her 74th birthday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Chapel of the Archangels in Beaver Dam, Wis.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the kind and compassionate ICU doctors and nurses at Aurora Sinai Medical Center and also her family doctor of many years, Dr. Sharon Haase.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.