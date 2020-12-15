Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kay Donna Clingman
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Clingman, Kay Donna

BARABOO - Kay Donna Clingman, 84, passed peacefully December 8th, 2020 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Carlinville, Illinois to Kenneth and Eileen (Harris) Blackmer, the family moved to Janesville, then settled in Baraboo, Wisconsin where she raised a large family.

She retired to Cave City then Mountain Home, Arkansas for 30+ years before returning to Baraboo last month.

Kay considered herself a Domestic Engineer. An accomplished cook and gardener, she hosted wonderful holiday feasts. She enjoyed sewing; making clothes, quilts and outfits for her doll collection.

She was a voracious reader and played Scrabble daily with Harvey, her beloved companion and husband of 45 years.

Kay is survived by her children and their spouses: Steven, Phillip, Abby (David) Weigel, Carl (Beth) Clingman, Marianne (Robert) Bovy Jr., Jane (Mark) Nachreiner, step-son, Jerry; numerous grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and cherished sister-in-law, Pat Blackmer; and niece, Tami Williams Watson.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; brother, Gary Blackmer; sister, Linda Ellen HoltzClaw, and Kay's sons; William, Chad, and Vincent.

A service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery to honor the lives of both Kay and her husband, Harvey, in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or charities benefiting children.

To make tributes online, please go to the Redlin Funeral Home Baraboo website: www.redlinfuneralhome.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Redlin Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My mom was an excellent painter. Her and Mr. Fauska of Baraboo were kindred spirits in their love of painting, and often met and shared techniques and talked about their art. Mr. Fauska's son, Bob, was a HS classmate of mine and he too had his father's gift of art. Bob and I are friends to this day and we both were pretty decent artist, and Bob was named best artist in our class upon graduation. My mom recognized my artistic abilities early on, and had me sketching from anatomy atlases as a small child. One of those book was George Bridgeman's Anatomy for Artists, which I still have. That book is the same one Norman Rockwell used to learn how to illustrate the human figure and correctly depict "surface anatomy".
My mother basically gave me my career. I graduated from three of the top-ranked schools in America on my way to becoming a Medical Illustrator. I now work for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and I've won almost every award my professional Association of Medical Illustrators grants by peer reviewed salons. Thank you, mom. I love you, and miss you.
Carl Clingman
Son
January 5, 2021
My condolences for the passing of your mother.
Louis Pappas
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results