Doering, Keith R.

WATERLOO - Keith R. Doering, 73, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Madison from conditions due to Agent Orange.

Keith was born on Aug. 28, 1948, in Watertown, the son of Raymond and Jerolin (Will) Doering. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and, above all, spending time with his family and friends.

Keith is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Derek Doering and Sarah (Gust) Paananen; and sister, Karen Clarke. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.