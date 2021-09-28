Wilcock, Kelly M.

OXFORD – Kelly M. Wilcock, age 70, of Oxford, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, with some of his amazing family by his side.

Kelly was born on Sept. 16, 1951, in Murray City, Utah, the son of Leroy and Norma (Cooley) Wilcock. Kelly attained his bachelor's degree at the University of Arizona. He proudly served his country, retiring after 22 years in military intelligence as Sergeant First Class in the U. S. Army. Kelly also retired from the State of Wisconsin, as an Executive Director of Sauk County. He is an amazing brother, Dad, and friend to many. Kelly so loved his family and he said to tell them a special good-bye. He enjoyed being outside and riding his cycle until he couldn't any longer. He loved his birthplace in Utah, and all his family there; just not that snow so much. He will be sorely missed by many.

He is survived by his daughter, Zoey (Daniel) Roode of DeWitt, Iowa; his sister, Cheryl Moala, of Calif.; his family, Steve and Kim Robeson, of Oxford. He is further survived by many, many nieces and nephews who love and will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret "Maggie"; and his son, Darren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.