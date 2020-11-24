Anderson, Kenneth

POYNETTE – Kenneth Anderson, 99, of Poynette, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Ken was born on July 30, 1921 to Elmer and Ruth Imo Jones Anderson in Newport, Indiana. He went to school at Clinton High School. He met his wife, Golda Waugh Anderson, through his friend and her cousin, and they were married on April 11, 1943 at the Inch Methodist Parsonage in Poynette. They raised four children on their farm.

Ken was a Sergeant in World War II, fighting in the European Theater of Operations and landing on Utah Beach on D-day. Ken was a member of the Poynette VFW and American Legion. He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp. (This was a camp and you got a uniform like the army – paid $30, $25 went home and he got $5. Would repair fences for famers or make waterways – didn't cost the farmer anything.)

In his later years, Ken's pride and joy was his garden. At 99, he still planted the seeds on his hands and knees. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, but we take comfort knowing he is with his beloved Golda.

Ken is survived by his four children, Gary (Julie) Anderson, Sandy (John) Otto, Dennis (Cherie) Anderson, Connie (Kevin) Alt; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Ken is also survived by a sister Jean Gerber, Arizona. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Golda, his parents, three brothers, Truman, Warren and Frank Anderson; three sisters, Helen Newell, Thelma Pastore, Hazel Scaggari, and grand-daughter, April Waugh.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Inch Cemetery in Dekorra Township, with full Military Honors. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, which will be given to the Poynette VFW Post.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Poynette EMT's, the nurses and Dr. Ciske at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage.