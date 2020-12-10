Menu
Kenneth Bagnowski
FUNERAL HOME
Ritchay Funeral Home - Wisconsin Rapids
1950 12th St South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Bagnowski, Kenneth W.

VESPER - Kenneth W. Bagnowski, age 60, of Vesper, Wis., died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial visitation was held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Ken was born May 23, 1960, in Rockford, Ill., to Leonard and Rosalie (Cascio) Bagnowski. He attended local schools in Nekoosa. Ken was preceded in death by his soulmate, Theresa Winch, who died on Nov. 28, 2020. He was employed at Kerry Ingredients in Vesper and retired after 28 years of employment. Ken also owned and operated Ken's Taxidermy in Vesper for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, camping, having a beer and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved both his Labradors, Drake and Bailey.

Ken is survived by his parents, Leonard and Rosalie Bagnowski of Necedah; children, Jeremy (Kim) Bagnowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Jeff (Nicole) Bagnowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Cody (Kathi) Grimm of Marshfield, Matthew Grimm of Stevens Point, and Kristin (Aaron) Linzmeier of Milladore; and grandchildren, Trevor, Hailey, Brooke, Brett, Bryce, Braxton, Camden and Delaney.

Ken was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ritchay Funeral Home - Wisconsin Rapids
1950 12th St South, Wisconsin Rapids, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michelle Jeffery
December 7, 2020
Gonna miss you cuz, may God bless you and Theresa as you are both now together again. Love you cuz!
I am at a lose for words my dear friend. I will truly miss you. Rest in peace, see you on the other side.
Randy Nolan
Coworker
December 5, 2020
Delores Majkowski
December 5, 2020
Kenny...you were a hell of a friend. I enjoyed the walleye fishing trips on Lake Petenwell with you. Having a beer and hanging out at your shop with Bailey your Lab. Discussing plans for the upcoming deer seasons, moving stands, seeding fields with clover to attract deer. I have an empty hole in my life now....I am going to miss you badly my friend!! Rest in Peace.
robert a pyszka
Friend
December 4, 2020
robert pyszka
December 4, 2020
