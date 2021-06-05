Menu
Kenneth Gedamke
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Gedamke, Kenneth

WAUPUN - Kenneth Oliver Gedamke, age 90, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Ken was born on Nov. 12, 1930, in Markesan, Wis., a son of Oliver and Florence (Boelter) Gedamke. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1956 and served in the Korean War. On June 25, 1976, he was united in marriage to Loretta Hartwig at Good Shepherd Church in Beaver Dam. Ken worked in maintenance for the State of Wisconsin Corrections for 30 years. He was also a carpenter and loved building things, especially clocks. Ken enjoyed gardening, trains and spending time with his family. He was an active member of Pella Lutheran Church.

Ken is survived by his wife, Loretta Gedamke of Waupun; two children, Roberta (Al) Okon of Beaver Dam and Paula (Marvin) Justman of Iron Ridge; one step-son, Robert F. (Lori) Hartwig of Pleasant Prairie; one step-daughter, Sandy Alvarado of Waupun; four grandchildren, Jenny (Jason) White, Jason (Jennifer) Schmidt, Amanda Newhouse and Anita Magilke; six step-grandchildren, Sarah Limberg, Cassie (Steven) Steffes, Danny (Jessica) Davis, Meghan (Frank) Klapper, Robert (Brandy) Hartwig Jr. and Shayley Ceman; 22 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Paul Gassen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirley MaryAnn Mahnke; a daughter, Cheryl Gassen; and a brother, Ronald Gedamke.

Visitation for Ken will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 South Madison St., Waupun.

A funeral service for Ken will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

A memorial fund has been directed to the church in Ken's name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
315 South Madison Street, Waupun, WI
Jun
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
315 South Madison Street, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thinking of you and send our thoughts and prayers.
Judy & Jerry Hotmar
June 5, 2021
Was also good to talk to Ken he loved his cat/trains was alway happy to see us was we him & his smiles memories r abound
Ruth&Tom Pederson
June 5, 2021
