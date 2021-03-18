Harrison, Kenneth John

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Kenneth John Harrison, 81, of Cedar Park, Texas, peacefully passed away on March 6, 2021, from natural causes.

Known to many as Harry or Bucky, Ken was born on Sept. 22, 1939, to Kenneth Cecil and Jeanette Ruth (Bauer), in Baraboo, Wis. He grew up in Wisconsin Dells and attended Wisconsin Dells High School, where he ran track and played football and basketball. After graduating in 1959, he briefly attended the University of Wisconsin before joining the U.S. Navy. During his time in the Navy, Ken served proudly on the USS Lexington and trained in aviation electronics.

After his discharge from the Navy in 1962, Ken settled in Corpus Christi, Texas, and worked in the oil industry for over 30 years as an electronics technician. Ken traveled the world in his work with Schlumberger, Numar, and Halliburton.

In 1961, he met the love of his life, Paula (Alford), at Pick's Drive-In in Corpus Christi. They married on Sept. 22, 1962, and they spent 58 years together living and raising their family in Corpus Christi, Alice (Texas), Brenham (Texas), Victoria (Texas), and Cedar Park (Texas). They enjoyed a life together full of travel, family, and good friends.

Ken was a man who loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting with his buddies, and playing dominos with anyone he could beat. He is remembered for his love of friends, a devotion to his family, always being up for a good time, and rarely knowing a stranger. He was often described as "one of a kind" and will be greatly missed by many.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Jeanette; and sisters, Patsy Davies and Donna Lloyd. Survivors are his wife, Paula; his children, Elizabeth Dohanich and her husband, Eric, Kenneth Harrison, and Andrea Taurins and her husband, Neil; his grandchildren, Erika Keiningham and her husband, Kevin, Christopher Harrison, Elza Taurins, and Magdalena Harrison; and his sister, Barbara Harrison.

Services will be held with immediate family only in consideration of health safety. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).