Kenneth Holderman
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Holderman, Kenneth Edward

ST. PETERSBUG, Fla. - Kenneth Edward Holderman, age 69, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, March 7 at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Burial took place at Lakeview Cemetery in Oxford, Wis.

Kenneth was born April 25, 1951, in Angola, Ind., the son of Kenneth and Madeline "Dixie" (Patterson) Holderman. He was an avid hunter and loyal Packers fan. He loved the water and was known by everyone as the owner and operator of Bluelake Campground. He spent his life as a pool, card, baseball and fishing enthusiast. Ken grew up farming and part of FFA. From the 1970s into the '80s, he was also a railroader. He enjoyed grilling out and chilling with family and friends. Ken was a beloved father, grandfather, son, uncle, and brother.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Katie Hagen; son, Aaron Holderman; grandchildren, Alex and Jacob Hagen, Dylan and Emily Upson, and Cassandra Holderman; and siblings, William and Susan Anderson. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Thomas and Jack.

A special thank you to Uncle Larry Borud, Pastor Steve Keller, Williams and Sons of Florida, and the Picha Funeral Home.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
