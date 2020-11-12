Menu
Kenneth Maas
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1933
DIED
November 10, 2020

Maas, Kenneth F.

HORICON - Kenneth F. Maas, age 87, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Ken was born the son of Arnold and Amanda (Selchert) Maas on Aug. 20, 1933. He was a graduate of Horicon High School. Ken was united in marriage to Lila Zimmer on June 23, 1956, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. He had worked for 30 plus years for Gardner Manufacturing in Horicon. In his spare time Ken enjoyed the outdoors while hunting and fishing. Ken, along with his family, enjoyed vacationing at Pickerel Lake. He was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Ken is survived by his son, Carl (Shirley) Maas of Horicon; his sister, Betty (Dennis) Michael of Horicon; his grandchildren, Brenda Marquardt, Brent Marquardt, Derek Rohloff, Shannon Klein, and Nicholas Klein; and his great-grandchildren, Keven, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Keagan, Brentyn, Isiah, Isaac, and Ivan. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Lila.

A graveside service for Ken will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at OAK HILL CEMETERY with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating.

Koepsell Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
1283 Main Street, Horicon, Wisconsin 53032
