Peterson, Kenneth "Pete"

IRVINGTON, Ala. - Kenneth "Pete" Peterson, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, succumbing to COVID. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from Richardson Paint Company as superintendent after many years. He was a faithful member and deacon of St. Elmo's Bible Church and enjoyed being a part of missionary work. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was an avid sports fan and loved his LSU Tigers, Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football teams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Blanche (Cummings) Peterson; brother, Harold; and nephew, Kenneth of New York. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Shirley; sister, Margaret "Meg" Aikins; son, Kenneth Jr.; daughter, Madelyn Sue Nobles; five stepchildren; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Jake and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Xander, Kiara, and Jiovanni; sister-in-law, Janet Peterson; nephew, Carl; niece, Cindy, all of New York; niece, Pam of Montana; nephew, Tim of Wisconsin; 15 step-grandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; cousins, Helen (Ken) Hoege and Pete (Mary) Peterson; special friend, Ronnie (Mary) Soma; and many friends and business associates.

Pete had requested the Packers for pallbearers so they could let him down one more time, but that was not to be. Please get your shots, as COVID has taken another life.