Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth "Pete" Peterson

Peterson, Kenneth "Pete"

IRVINGTON, Ala. - Kenneth "Pete" Peterson, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, succumbing to COVID. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from Richardson Paint Company as superintendent after many years. He was a faithful member and deacon of St. Elmo's Bible Church and enjoyed being a part of missionary work. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was an avid sports fan and loved his LSU Tigers, Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football teams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Blanche (Cummings) Peterson; brother, Harold; and nephew, Kenneth of New York. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Shirley; sister, Margaret "Meg" Aikins; son, Kenneth Jr.; daughter, Madelyn Sue Nobles; five stepchildren; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Jake and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Xander, Kiara, and Jiovanni; sister-in-law, Janet Peterson; nephew, Carl; niece, Cindy, all of New York; niece, Pam of Montana; nephew, Tim of Wisconsin; 15 step-grandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; cousins, Helen (Ken) Hoege and Pete (Mary) Peterson; special friend, Ronnie (Mary) Soma; and many friends and business associates.

Pete had requested the Packers for pallbearers so they could let him down one more time, but that was not to be. Please get your shots, as COVID has taken another life.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.