Schulz, Kenneth E.

IRON RIDGE - Kenneth E Schulz, 81 years old of Iron Ridge passed away peacefully at the Veterans Hospital in Madison on Sept. 7, 2020 with family at his side.

Visitation for Kenneth will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. till noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. A funeral service will follow at St. Matthews Ev. Lutheran Church Iron Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at noon with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Burial will take place at St. Matthew's Cemetery in Iron Ridge with Military Honors conducted by the Hustisford American Legion Post #420.

Ken was born on March 26, 1939 at his home near Iron Ridge, to Lester and Erna (Schaefer) Schulz.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mathews Lutheran Church where he was a lifetime member.

He attended Woodland Road Grade School and St. Matthews Grade School and graduated from Hustisford High School. On April 23, 1960 he married LaVerne (Gunst) Schulz at Trinity Lutheran Church at Huilsburg.

Ken worked at a construction job after graduation until he entered the Army and spent time at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and then Fort Bliss at El Paso, Texas. He enjoyed telling people that they could walk across the border into Mexico with no questions asked. After that he returned home. His service continued with the Army Reserves. His jobs included hauling cattle, driving milk truck and working on the home dairy farm. Later he and LaVerne purchased the farm which now has been in the family for 105 years and now owned by Douglas and Rebecca. Later in life Ken worked at the Reisetter Feed Service, Mayville Cannning Factory and then for Stoppleworth Construction Company.

Ken also kept busy with many community things. Ken served his church holding various positions including President during which time he chaired the committee while the school Gym/Fellowship Hall. He was a member of the Iron Ridge Fire Department since 1960 and was now an Honorary Fireman. One of his favorite things to do at the Iron Ridge Picnic was grilling Brats with Joe and Joyce Dorn. He was a Charter Member of the Iron Ridge Lions Club. He was on the Hubbard Town Board for 36 years having chaired the town for 35 years. He also headed up the TRIP Committee as a representative of the Town of Hubbard. He was a member of the Hustisford American Legion serving as Commander for a number of years. He was a member of the Friends of the Woodland Road School, helping with the restoration of the school and serving as President for a number of years.

Ken coached St. Mathews Boys Basketball for ten years. He also was a Certified WIAA Referee. He was always willing to help with his children's 4-H projects as well as helping both the 4-H Club and the Mother Hubbards Homemakers building various floats for the hometown parades.

In their later years Ken and LaVerne enjoyed taking bus trips to see various places.

Ken is survived by his wife, LaVerne, a daughter Eileen (Randy) Wassermann and a son Douglas (Rebecca) Schulz, granddaughters Allison (Liam) Williams, Abigail and Emily Schulz, Megan and Samantha Wassermann. He is further survived by his sister, Karen (Goar) Kahlhamer, sisters-in-law LaVern Schulz, Dorothy Dorst and Elaine (Claude) Rex. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law Walter and Adeline Gunst, his son David, his sister Ethel and her husband Delmer Rahjes and his brother, Glen Schulz. Also His brothers-in-law Leland Gunst and James Dorst.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or Family Choice.

The family would like to thank Morry Schwandt and the Iron Ridge First Responders for helping us when Ken fell. Also thank you to the Veterans Hospital and VA Community Living for their compassion in caring for our loved one. "We love our Veterans"

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.