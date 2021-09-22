Sellnow, Kenneth A.

LOMIRA/MAYVILLE - Kenneth A. Sellnow, 87 years old, of Lomira and formerly of Mayville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville, with the Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 from 12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m. at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville. Entombment will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac, with military honors conducted by Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Kenneth was born the son of Reinhold and Hilda (Benter) Sellnow on Nov. 20, 1933. He was united in marriage to Eileen N. Hammann on May 1, 1954, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Ken was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed at Mayville Metal Products for 44 years. Ken enjoyed woodworking, camping and the outdoors.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Eileen of Lomira; his son, Troy (Kimberly) Sellnow of Theresa; his daughter, Kay Sellnow of Arizona; his grandchildren, Melissa, Kyle, and Bryan; two great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harvey; and his sister, Darlene Grover.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.