Steward, Kenneth

BARABOO - Kenneth Steward, age 76, of Baraboo, Wis., and formerly of Green Lake, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., due to complications of multiple sclerosis. He was surrounded by family when he passed.

Ken was born on Oct. 17, 1944, to August Steward and Pearl Hecker. Ken spent his childhood in Oak Creek and Milwaukee, Wis. Once he completed school, he continued to live in Milwaukee, where Ken went on to meet his future wife, Joan Haut. They fell in love and were married on July 18, 1964, and a few months later, they welcomed their only child, Laura.

Ken worked as an apprentice in the printing industry at Wisconsin Cuneo Press, in Brown Deer, Wis. He worked his way through the ranks to become a third shift foreman. Shortly after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1977, Ken ended his career in the printing industry and opted to become a small business owner in an effort to try to set up a better life for his family. He and Joan purchased a hardware store in Green Lake, Wis. They owned Steward's Hardware until 1984. They went on to own another hardware store in Cambridge, Wis. Eventually Ken and Joan moved to Baraboo where they purchased The Spinning Wheel Motel in 1989.

Tragedy struck in Ken's life in 1995, when he lost his loving wife of 31 years to cancer. He continued to operate the motel until his own poor health would force him to sell.

Several years passed, and Ken married Debra (Stevens) Mente on April 19, 2005. Debra was also a very loving wife and chose to become Ken's extremely dedicated caretaker throughout Ken's remaining years of declining health due to his MS.

Ken had a great sense of humor, was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend, and would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He was a competitive pool and cribbage player. He loved 60s muscle cars, especially the 1966 and 1967 Oldsmobile 4-4-2s that he was proud to own in his lifetime. He passed that passion for cars onto his daughter, Laura, and his grandson, Nick. Ken will be dearly missed.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan Steward; and brother, Donald Steward.

Ken is survived by his wife, Debra Steward of Baraboo, Wis.; daughter, Laura (Tim) Fude of Horicon, Wis.; grandson, Nicholas (Tracy) Fude of Horicon, Wis.; Debra's children, Mindy Georgeson of Reedsburg, Wis., and Dennis Mente of Machesney Park, Ill.; and grandchildren, Mercedes Georgeson, Mickey Georgeson, Coy Georgeson, Mariah Mente and Danny Mente. Ken is also survived by four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. A special thank you to Michael Georgeson for always being there to help out Ken when needed. Also, thank you to the second floor nurses and the ER nurses, doctors, and Dr. Hamburg, that assisted Ken during his final hours.

A graveside service for Ken will be held at GARDEN OF THE CROSS CEMETERY in Ripon, Wis., on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m., with Pastor LuAnn Ferron officiating.