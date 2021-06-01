Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Woock
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Woock, Kenneth E.

BURNETT - Kenneth E. Woock, age 84, of Burnett, passed away on May 29, 2021, at Prairie Ridge in Beaver Dam.

Kenneth, better known as Kenny, was born on May 23, 1937, to Edwin and Helen Woock of Burnett. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1955 and was united in marriage to Gloria Pollesch on September 1, 1956. Together, they raised five daughters on a dairy farm outside of Burnett. Kenny loved farming. Nothing made him happier than being on a tractor or taking Sunday drives after church to go look at the various fields. He was a dedicated dairy farmer for 35 years and then worked at the Dodge County Dairy Testing Association until his retirement. Kenny also loved his community, and he enjoyed being a member of the Burnett Town Board. In his spare time, Kenny loved being with his family and friends, and with them, he loved to fish, hunt, and play cards. He and his wife Gloria were avid Brewer fans and traveled to Arizona to watch their spring training when they could. He will be fondly remembered for his kind, sociable nature and his delightful, yet corny, sense of humor. He was always telling stories and jokes and was known for his April Fool's Day shenanigans. Kenny was the friendliest and most caring person, always having a kind word, a twinkle in his eyes, and a big smile.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Karline (Leonard) Verch of Green Lake; Kristine (Ralph) Koehler of Waupun; Kimberly-Woock Braun of Horicon; and Kendra (Timothy) Hayden of Madison; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Ronald Woock (Valray) of Burnett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Gloria Woock; his daughter, Karen Karel; son-in-law, Richard Karel; his parents, Edwin and Helen Woock; many other relatives; and friends.

The visitation will take place at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at church on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.

The family suggests any memorials to be made in Kenneth Woock's name to St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church
505 N. Palmatory St., Horicon, WI
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church
505 N. Palmatory St., Horicon, WI
Jun
4
Interment
12:15p.m.
Highland Memory Gardens (Beaver Dam)
Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending our deepest sympathy in the loss of Kenny. Enjoyed visiting with him and rehashing farm stories. May God bless his family and I'm sure Gloria was waiting with open arms. Thinking of you, Jim and Maxine Ferron
Maxine Ferron
Friend
June 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to your family at this time. We always enjoyed visiting with Kenny, he was a good man that will be missed.
Terry & Sandy Zuelsdorf
Neighbor
June 2, 2021
Sad news, to hear of Kenny's death. Always enjoyed visiting with him, especially when he'd stop by when we'd be harvesting on his farm. Always good for a few laughs! He will be missed.
Philip Peters
Neighbor
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results