Woock, Kenneth E.

BURNETT - Kenneth E. Woock, age 84, of Burnett, passed away on May 29, 2021, at Prairie Ridge in Beaver Dam.

Kenneth, better known as Kenny, was born on May 23, 1937, to Edwin and Helen Woock of Burnett. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1955 and was united in marriage to Gloria Pollesch on September 1, 1956. Together, they raised five daughters on a dairy farm outside of Burnett. Kenny loved farming. Nothing made him happier than being on a tractor or taking Sunday drives after church to go look at the various fields. He was a dedicated dairy farmer for 35 years and then worked at the Dodge County Dairy Testing Association until his retirement. Kenny also loved his community, and he enjoyed being a member of the Burnett Town Board. In his spare time, Kenny loved being with his family and friends, and with them, he loved to fish, hunt, and play cards. He and his wife Gloria were avid Brewer fans and traveled to Arizona to watch their spring training when they could. He will be fondly remembered for his kind, sociable nature and his delightful, yet corny, sense of humor. He was always telling stories and jokes and was known for his April Fool's Day shenanigans. Kenny was the friendliest and most caring person, always having a kind word, a twinkle in his eyes, and a big smile.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Karline (Leonard) Verch of Green Lake; Kristine (Ralph) Koehler of Waupun; Kimberly-Woock Braun of Horicon; and Kendra (Timothy) Hayden of Madison; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Ronald Woock (Valray) of Burnett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Gloria Woock; his daughter, Karen Karel; son-in-law, Richard Karel; his parents, Edwin and Helen Woock; many other relatives; and friends.

The visitation will take place at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at church on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.

The family suggests any memorials to be made in Kenneth Woock's name to St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church.

