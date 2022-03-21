Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin Floeter
ABOUT
Markesan High School
FUNERAL HOME
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
868 N Margaret Street
Markesan, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Markesan Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Kevin Floeter

Aug. 27, 1956 - March 17, 2022

WAUPUN - Kevin Edwin Floeter went to his Lord's loving arms on March 17, 2022, at St. Agnes hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin was born in Beaver Dam on August 27, 1956, to Edwin and Verona (nee) Kelm Floeter. He was baptized September 30, 1956 and confirmed June 21, 1970, at Zion Lutheran church, Kingston. Kevin graduated from Markesan High School in 1974. He was married to Cindy Thelke on September 19, 1981, in Ripon. They farmed alongside his brother Dennis and his wife Diane and all of their children. He retired from farming in 2010 and moved to Waupun. Kevin worked at Avalon Precision Casting and then at Ripon Printers/ Walsworth until he retired due to illness. His favorite things were caring for his cattle and spending time with family and friends. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and the time he spent with them was treasured. In later years he enjoyed family and friend vacations up north and fishing.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy; children: Collin (Brooke) Floeter and their children Kennedy and Landon of Waupun; Kelly (Scott) Lewandowski and their children George, Ellie, Raelyn and Kenzie of West Bend; Corrin Wilson (special friend Mike Pogorelec) and her children Brody and Rowen of Beaver Dam.

He is also survived by his sister, Deanna (Dennis) Krueger, Dennis (Diane) Floeter and Karen (Marc) Jackowski; sisters and brothers in-law: Julie and John Otzelberger and Andrew and Anne Thelke, all of Waukesha; further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents and parents in-law: Vernon and Lois Thelke.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan and on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, W3377 Main Street, Manchester, WI.

A funeral service for Kevin will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Plagenz officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Highway 44, Dalton, WI, with lunch to follow.

Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.markesanfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Markesan Community Funeral Home
868 North Margaret Street, Markesan, WI
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church,
W3377 Main Street,, Manchester, WI
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St Paul's Lutheran Church
W3377 Main Street, Manchester, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your LindenGrove Family
March 22, 2022
Carey and Fred Stillman
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results