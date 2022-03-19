Kim Marie Quade

Oct. 28, 1960 - March 17, 2022

BRANDON - Kim Marie Quade, 61, of Brandon, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022 after a 4-1/2 year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by members of her loving family as she began her journey transitioning into Heaven.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains."

Kim was born on October 28, 1960, in Milwaukee, to Angelo Patrick and Judith (Booton) Fargo. Kim graduated from Pewaukee High School and after meeting her husband, Wayne, focused all of her attention and love on being the best wife and mother and chose to be a stay at home mom.

Kim's passions included: life and making the most of each day, her husband, children and grandchildren, her two small businesses (one owned with her husband, one owned with her daughter), cooking, enjoying delicious food, her chickens and cats, gardening, canning, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, sewing, walking and hiking, going on adventures, learning something new every day, tracing her ancestry line, and meeting and befriending new people any chance she got. Her contagious smile, her energetic zest and joy for this life and her desire to make everyone feel a bit brighter will be terribly missed.

Kim is survived by her husband of 41 years, Wayne; her four children: Justina Quade, Dominic Quade, Nichole (Bill) Roach, Christopher (Kerry) Quade; six grandchildren: Madalyn, Andrew and Matthew Roach and Jules, Jemma and Gentry Quade.

Kim was preceded in death by many loved ones including her parents; brother, John Fargo; her grandparents; and so many other relatives.

In lieu of flowers please do an act of kindness and make someone's day brighter or make a donation to cancer research or a place you are passionate about.

The family wishes to express gratitude to all of Kim's incredible oncologists, doctors, nurses and care teams at the Cancer Center – at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. In addition, gratitude to Heartland Hospice. They all provided the most loving and compassionate care through Kim's cancer treatments and end of life.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Union Prairie Cemetery in the town of Metomen.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.