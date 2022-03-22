Kimberly Faith Spindler

Aug 16, 1982 - March 7, 2022

Kimberly Faith Spindler, age 39, died on Monday, March 7, 2022 in Berlin, WI.

Kimberly was born in Fond du Lac on Aug. 16, 1982, to Keith and Lori (Thiede) Spindler. She was a high school graduate and was most recently employed as a supervisor at Nelson – Miller manufacturing in Berlin.

Kimberly enjoyed reading and spending time by open water, especially on the shores of Green Lake. She had a knack for making friends. She loved her friends and was always ready to help them out when needed. Kimberly also cherished the time she spent with her daughter.

Kimberly was survived by her daughter, Adeline Boomgard; her significant other and father to Adeline, Jon Boomgard, both of Berlin; her mother, Lori Spindler of Beaver Dam; her brother, Kody Spindler of Beaver Dam; her niece and nephew, Caelyn Spindler and Aidan Grall: her uncle, Todd (Lynn) Thiede of Burnett; her step sisters: Michelle and Vicky Spindler; many other relatives and dear friends.

Kimberly is preceded in death by her father Keith Spindler, her paternal grandparents and her maternal grandparents: Earl and Adeline Theide.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake with Chaplin Dennis Richards officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the funeral from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.