Brewer, Larry

WAUPUN - Larry Brewer, 67, of rural Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2021, at his home.

Larry was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Wyatt, Mo., the son of Lawrence and Ruby (Hunt) Brewer. Larry graduated from North Las Vegas High School in 1972. After graduation he moved to Waupun where he worked for John Deere for 30 years. Larry proudly worked as an auditor for the 300 line and served as a union steward. On May 7, 1977, he married Jennifer Nefstead. The couple has resided in Waupun all their married lives. After retirement, Larry enjoyed the ponds he had worked so hard digging, working on cars, and collecting his regular thrift shop finds. He took immense joy in helping others as he had gotten older. There were a number of people who had come to rely on his kindness and willingness to help on a regular basis. Larry was a man who enjoyed laughing with people and was known as a master of sarcasm. His lightning quick wit was known by many.

Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jennifer Brewer; their three children, Lawrence A. (Erin) Brewer, Benjamin (Melissa) Brewer, and Katie Brewer; five grandchildren, Lawrence M. and Ruth Brewer, Audrey and Jaquelyn Brewer, and Lillia Brewer; two sisters, Diane Clark and Teri Jean (Paul) Benzel; half-sister, Cheryl Turner; stepmother, Mary Bull; brother-in-law, Mel (Barb) Nefstead; and nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William; sister, Jane Dyke; an infant grandchild, Daisy; and sister-in-law, Carla Klapper.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life for Larry at a later date at the home that he raised his family. Please forward condolences for the family to (N4228 Brown Road, Waupun).

