Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Bronkhorst
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Bronkhorst, Larry

SUN PRAIRIE/WAUPUN - Larry Dale Bronkhorst, age 84, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Waupun, Wis., passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Larry was born on Oct. 25, 1937, in Fairwater, Wis., son of Henry and Ruth (Oeffner) Bronkhorst. He was united in marriage to Joanne Vande Kolk on May 1, 1958, in Brandon, Wis. Prior to relocating to live with his daughter, he was a Mason for 32 years. Larry was a Gold card with Local 204 Union Madison, Wis. He had many interests, but especially loved going to auctions, collecting John Deere tractors, gardening and outdoor activities. Larry enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing. He attended Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Scott) Frietag of Sun Prairie; three sons, Jeffrey (Colleen) Bronkhorst of Waterloo, Kevin (Jodie Amerell) Bronkhorst of Cottage Grove and Charles (Nicole) Bronkhorst of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Inez) Bronkhorst of Waupun and Lyle (Helen) Bronkhorst of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, in 2009; parents; sister, Josephine Bronkhorst; and brother, Dwayne Bronkhorst.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wis.

A funeral service will be held at on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, with entombment to follow.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK
401 Femrite Drive, Monona, WI
Jan
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK
401 Femrite Drive, Monona, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stephanie J Buteyn
Family
January 20, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to all. To us he was a very thoughtful and kind man. We will miss seeing him at Mike and Tanya's family events.
Lloyd and Claire Fabry
Family
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results