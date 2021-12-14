Farnsworth, Larry L.

COLUMBUS - Larry L. Farnsworth, age 80, of Columbus, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Larry Lee Farnsworth was born on June 12, 1941 in Dodgeville, Wis. to Floyd and Shirley (nee: Gillette) Farnsworth. His mother died when Larry was only 10 months old so he was raised by his father and his stepmother, Mae Hamilton. On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage with Lorinda Fields in West Bend. Larry was the manager at Orv & Wally's Grocery Store in Beaver Dam for many years. Larry was a very meticulous woodworker. He enjoyed making wooden toys and donated most of them to Easter Seals stores. When his eyesight failed, he was forced to give up woodworking and some of his other interests, such as bowling. Larry also collected toy cars and had an impressive collection of Hot Wheels and other cars. He had a great sense of humor and loved making others laugh and telling stories about his childhood.

Survivors include his wife, Lorinda of Columbus; six children, Susan (Patrick) Watters of Columbus, David (Ruthie) of Ark., Kevin (Lori) of N.C., Patrice Farnsworth of Grafton, Ron (Julie) of Beaver Dam, and Lori (Jonathan) Doermann of Hartford; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother and sister, Ken Gillette of Fla. and Carolyn (Dick) Todd of Ark.; two step sisters, Jeanette Hess of Madison and Lillian Drury of Highland; and a half-brother, Stu of Japan. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, his father, and his stepmother; a granddaughter, Adalynn Doermann; a great-granddaughter Cecelyia Kloske; a brother, Steve; a sister, Janice Schofield; and a step-brother, Walter Loether.

Visitation for Larry will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNREAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Plemmons officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.