Larry L. Farnsworth
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Farnsworth, Larry L.

COLUMBUS - Larry L. Farnsworth, age 80, of Columbus, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Larry Lee Farnsworth was born on June 12, 1941 in Dodgeville, Wis. to Floyd and Shirley (nee: Gillette) Farnsworth. His mother died when Larry was only 10 months old so he was raised by his father and his stepmother, Mae Hamilton. On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage with Lorinda Fields in West Bend. Larry was the manager at Orv & Wally's Grocery Store in Beaver Dam for many years. Larry was a very meticulous woodworker. He enjoyed making wooden toys and donated most of them to Easter Seals stores. When his eyesight failed, he was forced to give up woodworking and some of his other interests, such as bowling. Larry also collected toy cars and had an impressive collection of Hot Wheels and other cars. He had a great sense of humor and loved making others laugh and telling stories about his childhood.

Survivors include his wife, Lorinda of Columbus; six children, Susan (Patrick) Watters of Columbus, David (Ruthie) of Ark., Kevin (Lori) of N.C., Patrice Farnsworth of Grafton, Ron (Julie) of Beaver Dam, and Lori (Jonathan) Doermann of Hartford; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother and sister, Ken Gillette of Fla. and Carolyn (Dick) Todd of Ark.; two step sisters, Jeanette Hess of Madison and Lillian Drury of Highland; and a half-brother, Stu of Japan. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, his father, and his stepmother; a granddaughter, Adalynn Doermann; a great-granddaughter Cecelyia Kloske; a brother, Steve; a sister, Janice Schofield; and a step-brother, Walter Loether.

Visitation for Larry will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNREAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Plemmons officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:20p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
16
Service
1:30p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
16
Burial
Hillside Cemetery
Columbus, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Aunt Linda and dear cousins Sorry to hear Uncle Larry passed. I can still, in my memory, hear his laugh at reunions and picnics. May God bless you all and be your comfort.
Deb Kuban
Family
December 17, 2021
we are so sorry for the lost of my brother, your husband , and your father. He is with Jesus and can see again and has no pain. We'll all miss his humor and quick wittedness. But look forward to seeing him again. He was loved very much.
Carolyn & Dick Todd
Sister
December 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Linda and family. I so loved Larry's sense of humor and will miss his presence at family gatherings. I will let Mom know of his passing and will keep you all in my prayers. Sony
Sonjia Short
Family
December 15, 2021
I was shocked when I received a message through Facebook that My Brother had left us. If we could we would be there with Family. But because of Covid and the restrictions we are not able to Travel International. My Heart is broken and Our Deepest Sympathy to all of the Family there.
Stu and Yuko Farnsworth
Brother
December 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Susan and Pat. Remember the good times and take all the time you need to grieve. Losing a parent leaves a big whole in your heart so don't feel rushed to fill it. God Bless You with Peace.
Linda Parpart
Friend
December 12, 2021
