Gibeaut, Larry M.

BARABOO - Larry M. Gibeaut, age 69, of King, formerly of Baraboo, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. There will be a visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. A private family service will follow. Military honors will be accorded by the Reedsburg Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

